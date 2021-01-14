N.C. State crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State

A recap of Florida State's 105-73 men's basketball victory over N.C. State on Wednesday night.

Why the Wolfpack lost

The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7 percent), hit 12 of 18 attempts from three-point distance and outscored the Wolfpack 31-6 during a first-half stretch.

Stars

State

Thomas Allen: 16 points (6-for-8 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

Devon Daniels: 14 points.

Jericole Hellems: 12 points, six rebounds.

Florida State

Rayquan Evans: 24 points (9-for-11 FG).

M.J. Walker: 19 points (6-for-7 FG).

Notable

• The 25-point halftime deficit was the largest for State with Kevin Keatts as head coach.