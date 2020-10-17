N.C. State defeats Duke 31-20, visits North Carolina next

RALEIGH — N.C. State shut down Duke in the second half and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack, winning its third straight going into a game Saturday at North Carolina, improved to 4-1 in the ACC and overall. State's only loss came at Virginia Tech on Sept. 26.

“I think our confidence is really high,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “We handle adversity well. There isn’t any flinch."

The Wolfpack lost starting quarterback Devin Leary to an injury in the second half. Leary completed 14 of 24 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Leary took a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young, who was ejected for targeting, and Leary’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him.

Leary had to be carted off with an aircast around his lower left leg with 55 seconds left in the third. He offered a thumbs-up, then later returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Doeren didn't offer specifics on Leary's injury, saying: “It doesn’t look like we’ll have him for a while.”