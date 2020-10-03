N.C. State defeats No. 24 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren kept waiting for quarterback Devin Leary to take a firm grasp of the starting job. Doeren knew Leary had all the tools necessary to provide stability at a position where there's been little of it recently for the Wolfpack.

At some point, Doeren figured it would all come together for the charismatic redshirt sophomore with the big arm.

That point arrived in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Heinz Field against No. 24 Pittsburgh. Twice the Wolfpack needed to go the length of the field to reclaim the lead. Twice they did it, the last time coming on a 13-yard strike from Leary to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds to go to give State a 30-29 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers.

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the last a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28-for-44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack (2-1 ACC, 2-1 overall) bounced back from a dismal loss at Virginia Tech to stop Pitt's bid for the program's first 4-0 record since 2000.