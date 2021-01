Five members of N.C. State's basketball program are in quarantine for COVID-19 issues, Coach Kevin Keatts says, but the intention is to play at North Carolina on Saturday.

Keatts said practice has been "very limited," according to the News & Observer of Raleigh, and he is not sure day to day who will be available for a workout.

State's game scheduled for Wednesday night at No. 13 Virginia became the Wolfpack's third ACC game to be postponed.