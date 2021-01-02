N.C. State loses to Kentucky in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The N.C. State football team's bid to give Coach Dave Doeren a third nine-victory season in Raleigh fell short in a 23-21 loss to Kentucky at the Gator Bowl.
The Wolfpack's four-game winning streak ended, and State finishes 8-4, Doeren's second season with that victory total.
The ACC has lost its first five bowl games: Along with State's loss, Miami lost in the Cheez-It to Oklahoma State, Wake Forest lost in the Duke's Mayo to Wisconsin, Notre Dame fell in the College Football Playoff semifinal and Rose Bowl to Alabama, and Clemson lost in the playoff semifinal and Sugar Bowl to Ohio State. The ACC's final hope for a win was North Carolina playing against Texas A&M on Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.
"I love these guys – the players the coaches the staff," Doeren told GoPack.com. "We went through a lot this year. We stuck together and we grew a lot together. We learned a lot from each other. We've had guys step up throughout the season.
"I love this football team, and I'm excited about the guys who are coming back. There are a lot of positives we can take out of this season."
Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack, which trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Chris Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.
State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats (5-6) ran out the clock.
Kentucky finished with 281 yards on the ground, helping offset one of the nation’s worst passing attacks. Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after the team’s regular-season finale and later hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to fill those roles in 2021.
Kentucky’s ground game and defense did most of the work against State.
A big issue for the Wolfpack was playing without four defensive starters. Safety Tanner Ingle (suspended), defensive tackle Alim McNeil (opt out) and injured linebackers Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas missed the game.
“Those are four really good run defenders against a really good rushing offense,” Doeren said. "We were concerned coming into the game about it. Not that we stopped the run; we didn’t. But we did enough and kept them off the scoreboard enough to give ourselves a chance.”
Wolfpack junior center Grant Gibson, who played every snap in the regular season, seemingly tore a ligament in his left knee while celebrating the team’s first touchdown. Gibson and receiver CJ Riley jumped in unison, but Gibson crumpled to the ground after his landing.
Penalties were a problem for both team, with 11 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and several more instances where a flag could have been thrown.
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops got a Gatorade bath after the team’s third straight bowl victory, which ended a tumultuous season that included the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman at age 45 after a two-year battle with cancer (bile duct) and rehabbing linebacker Chris Oats, who has been battling an undisclosed medical condition since May.
“It was extremely emotional, even walking into the locker room we were saying, ‘That was for (Oats), that was for Schlarman,'" said linebacker Jamin Davis, who finished with 13 tackles and an interception.
“It's definitely something to show to the younger guys that we just keep playing through all the adversity, whatever's going on around us, all the outside noise," Davis added. "Just block it out. ... We've got to keep going regardless.”