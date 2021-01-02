N.C. State loses to Kentucky in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The N.C. State football team's bid to give Coach Dave Doeren a third nine-victory season in Raleigh fell short in a 23-21 loss to Kentucky at the Gator Bowl.

The Wolfpack's four-game winning streak ended, and State finishes 8-4, Doeren's second season with that victory total.

The ACC has lost its first five bowl games: Along with State's loss, Miami lost in the Cheez-It to Oklahoma State, Wake Forest lost in the Duke's Mayo to Wisconsin, Notre Dame fell in the College Football Playoff semifinal and Rose Bowl to Alabama, and Clemson lost in the playoff semifinal and Sugar Bowl to Ohio State. The ACC's final hope for a win was North Carolina playing against Texas A&M on Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.

"I love these guys – the players the coaches the staff," Doeren told GoPack.com. "We went through a lot this year. We stuck together and we grew a lot together. We learned a lot from each other. We've had guys step up throughout the season.

"I love this football team, and I'm excited about the guys who are coming back. There are a lot of positives we can take out of this season."