N.C. State loses to No. 19 Clemson

Why the Wolfpack lost

Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as No. 19 Clemson rallied from nine points down in the second half to hand the Wolfpack its first ACC loss. Nick Honor's three-point basket for Clemson with 38 seconds remaining in regulation tied the score at 62-62 and led to the overtime. Clemson put things away on freshman PJ Hall's inside shot that bounced off the rim before falling through with 10.8 seconds left. Clemson had a 42-24 edge on points in the lane.