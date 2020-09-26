N.C. State loses to Virginia Tech, 45-24

×
Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson celebrates two second-quarter touchdown passes.
Matt Gentry, Roanoke Times via ACC Media Portal
BLACKSBURG, Va.
— Down 23 players, including quarterback Hendon Hooker of Greensboro, was no problem for Virginia Tech's football game against N.C. State. The Hokies, finally playing a season opener, beat the Wolfpack 45-24 in Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech announced before the game that 23 players would be missing but didn't state reasons. Among the group was Hooker, a former Dudley High School star. The Wolfpack opened its season a week ago, beating Wake Forest 45-42. The State-Virginia Tech game had been scheduled for Sept. 12 but was moved to Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program. Then Virginia Tech's game against Virginia on Sept. 19 was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Hokies' program.
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente before the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
NC State head coach Dave Doren before the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech fan Jahqual Beadles and her family cheers for her little brother 56 before the start of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech quarterback 4 Quincy Patterson II 3 Braxton Burmeister QB and Knox Kadum QB warm up before the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech fans cheer during the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Tré Turner 11 of Virginia Tech is tackled by Tyler Baker-Williams 13 of NC State during the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Bailey Hockman 16 of NC State is sacked by Justus Reed 9 of Virginia Tech during the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Khalil Herbert 21 of Virginia Tech scores a touchdown during the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
NC State running back Ricky Person, Jr. 8 runs the ball while chased by Virginia Tech defender Divine Deablo 17 and Keonta Jenkins 33 during the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Tayvion Robinson 83 of Virginia Tech catches a touchdown pass in front of Malik Dunlap 24 of NC State during the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
NC State running back Ricky Person, Jr.8 scores a touchdown past Divine Deablo 17 and Dax Hollifield 4 during second quarter of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech QB Quincy Patterson II 4 celebrates two second quarter touchdown passes during the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Rayshard Ashby 23 of Virginia Tech battles with of Grant Gibson 50 of NC State during thesecond half of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 45-24.(AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
NC State quarterback Devin Leary 13 hands off to running back Jordan Houston 20 for a touchdown run in the second half of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 45-24.(AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Kaleb Smith 80 of Virginia Tech catches a two point conversion pass in the forth quarter of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 45-24.(AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente after the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 45-24.(AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
NC State Virginia Tech Football
Eli Adams 46 of Virginia Tech celebrates at the conclusion of the Virginia Tech - North Carolina State NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 26 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 45-24.(AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
