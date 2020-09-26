 Skip to main content
N.C. State loses to Virginia Tech, 45-24
N.C. State loses to Virginia Tech, 45-24

NC State Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson celebrates two second-quarter touchdown passes.

 Matt Gentry, Roanoke Times via ACC Media Portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Down 23 players, including quarterback Hendon Hooker of Greensboro, was no problem for Virginia Tech's football game against N.C. State.

The Hokies, finally playing a season opener, beat the Wolfpack 45-24 in Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech announced before the game that 23 players would be missing but didn't state reasons. Among the group was Hooker, a former Dudley High School star. 

The Wolfpack opened its season a week ago, beating Wake Forest 45-42. The State-Virginia Tech game had been scheduled for Sept. 12 but was moved to Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program. Then Virginia Tech's game against Virginia on Sept. 19 was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Hokies' program.

Click here to read more about the game at Roanoke.com.

