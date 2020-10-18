N.C. State QB Devin Leary out with broken leg

RALEIGH — Devin Leary, the N.C. State quarterback injured in the victory over Duke on Saturday, had surgery to repair a broken left fibula and will miss four to eight weeks.
A timetable of four weeks would see State playing Liberty in Raleigh on Nov. 21. An eight-week recovery might mean Leary could still be available for a bowl game.
Bailey Hockman played in relief of Leary and finished the Wolfpack's 31-20 victory, which was State's third straight and improved the Pack to 4-1.
