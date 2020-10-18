 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State QB Devin Leary out with broken leg
0 comments

N.C. State QB Devin Leary out with broken leg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
devin leary

N.C. State’s Grant Gibson hugs quarterback Devin Leary as he is taken off the field after being injured.

 Ethan Hyman, (Raleigh) News & Observer via ACC Media Portal

RALEIGH — Devin Leary, the N.C. State quarterback injured in the victory over Duke on Saturday, had surgery to repair a broken left fibula and will miss four to eight weeks.

A timetable of four weeks would see State playing Liberty in Raleigh on Nov. 21. An eight-week recovery might mean Leary could still be available for a bowl game.

Bailey Hockman played in relief of Leary and finished the Wolfpack's 31-20 victory, which was State's third straight and improved the Pack to 4-1.

N.C. STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA

Noon Saturday, ESPN

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News