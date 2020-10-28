 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State, South Carolina schedule two-game football series
0 comments

N.C. State, South Carolina schedule two-game football series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
N.C. State logo 072815

RALEIGH — N.C. State has added a two-game football series with South Carolina in 2030 and 2031.

State will play in Columbia, S.C., in 2030, and the teams will meet at Raleigh's Carter-Finley Stadium in 2031.

State and South Carolina first meet in 1900. They played each other every year from 1956 to 1970 as ACC members before South Carolina left the league and continued to meet each year through 1991.

The most recent meeting came in 2017 in Charlotte, with South Carolina winning 35-28.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News