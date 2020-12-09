 Skip to main content
N.C. State stops activities in men's basketball program because of COVID-19 tests
RALEIGH — The N.C. State men's basketball program has paused all team-related activities because of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact-tracing measures, the athletics department announced in a news release.

Two members of State's travel party to Uncasville, Conn., last week have tested positive for COVID-19. State's game Saturday against Connecticut was canceled, and its ACC-Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed.

State's game against Florida Atlantic in Raleigh on Saturday also has been canceled. The Wolfpack's next scheduled game is Dec. 16 at Louisville, an ACC opener. The Cardinals paused team activities last week because of a positive test within their program, leading to cancellation of a game against UNCG on Friday, the final day of a 10-day, multi-team event. 

The Wolfpack has won its first three games.

