 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State to host 4,000 fans for Duke game at Carter-Finley Stadium
0 comments

N.C. State to host 4,000 fans for Duke game at Carter-Finley Stadium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — N.C. State will allow about 4,000 spectators at its next home football game, against Duke on Oct. 17.

Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 order allows outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 seats to host 7 percent of their capacities.

No tickets will be sold for the game. Half of available tickets will go to N.C. State students, and players and staff members will be allotted about 600 tickets. Season-ticket holders who donated to Preserve the Pack can request tickets based upon campaign tiers.

State will visit Virginia at noon Saturday (ACC). The Duke game, at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, will air on Fox Sports Carolinas.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News