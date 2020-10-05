N.C. State to host 4,000 fans for Duke game at Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH — N.C. State will allow about 4,000 spectators at its next home football game, against Duke on Oct. 17.
Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 order allows outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 seats to host 7 percent of their capacities.
No tickets will be sold for the game. Half of available tickets will go to N.C. State students, and players and staff members will be allotted about 600 tickets. Season-ticket holders who donated to Preserve the Pack can request tickets based upon campaign tiers.
State will visit Virginia at noon Saturday (ACC). The Duke game, at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, will air on Fox Sports Carolinas.
