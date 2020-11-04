N.C. State to host four-team event to open men's basketball season

RALEIGH – The N.C. State men’s basketball season will open with two games in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum on Nov. 25 and 27.

Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida will be part of the four-team doubleheaders.

State went 20-12 in the 2019-20 season and finished with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 53.

North Florida went 21-12, losing in the Atlantic Sun Conference semifinals and finishing with a NET ranking of No. 175. Eastern Kentucky was 16-17 with a ranking of No. 291 of 353 teams, and Charleston Southern went 14-18 and was ranked No. 316.

Matchups, ticket and television information will be announced.

The ACC has not announced schedules for its teams. State is also scheduled to visit Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, and the Wolfpack will be part of a 20-game league schedule.

The NCAA, which set Nov. 25 as the season-opening date, will allow teams to play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event; 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

Mako Medical provides COVID-19 testing for ACC athletics programs. Mako's name also will appear on a season-opening event at Wake Forest that includes Longwood, Delaware State and Alabama State and one at Duke that includes Elon, Howard and Bellarmine.