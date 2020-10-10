N.C. State wins again on the road, beating Virginia 38-21

Leary was 11 for 25 for 184 yards and one interception.

Virginia also lost quarterback Brennan Armstrong to an injury late in the first half and turned to seldom-used senior Lindell Stone, who finished 30 of 53 for 240 yards.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said he did not have an update on Armstrong's condition, but was told simply that he was not available to go back in the game.

Stone threw three touchdown passes in relief of Armstrong, but also threw the pass that McNeill got a hand on, tipping it to himself and taking it to the end zone to put N.C. State ahead 31-14 with 11:10 remaining.

“That was a great play by him when we needed a play,” Doeren said.

Virginia, meanwhile, seemed to be waiting for a big play that never came.

“It was as if everyone was waiting and just knowing that it’s going to happen, but it didn’t. And, and so that was the reality. We needed it to happen and it didn’t happen,” Mendenhall said. “And so, you know, we needed a few key stops on defense and it didn’t happen. We needed a touchdown from the one and it didn’t happen.”

Stone took some of the blame for putting the offense in tough situations.