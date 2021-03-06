N.C. State women have repeat title in mind

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the 2020 ACC Women’s Tournament, Louisville (23-2) lost a close game to Florida State. That, along with the loss to N.C. State this season, provides them with plenty of motivation in the championship game.

“We’re going to have to do a great job of making (Elissa) Cunane catch the ball outside the paint, not right in their comfort zone,” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. “We’ve got to make them score over us and not around us. We’ve got to do a good job of boxing out. We’ve got to limit them to one shot.”

Walz said the Cardinals’ guards will have to step up to stop the dribble drives from N.C. State, because that creates problems for Louisville’s post players.

“Our guards are going to have to do a really good job of staying between their man and the basket because we can’t always come over with our post to help,” Walz said. “In the past two games, our posts have gotten into some foul trouble because our guards have gotten beat and now they (post players) get stuck trying to rotate over to help them (the guards).”

Cunane, the Wolfpack center and Northern Guilford grad, led all scorers with 23 points in the semifinal win. She says that they won’t make special adjustments for the Cardinals.

“We’ve just got to go out there and play basketball the way we know how to play.” Cunane said. “We’re not going to adjust ourselves, we’re going to do what we need to do. We’re going to follow scouting and execute everything we can and just play N.C. State ball.”