 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State women open season with South Carolina rematch
0 Comments

N.C. State women open season with South Carolina rematch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NC State South Carolina Basketball

The matchup between N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (left) and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is just one of the reasons to watch Tuesday night's rematch on ESPN. The network's analysts rank Boston as the No. 3 women's basketball player in the country and Cunane as No. 8.

 Sean Rayford, Associated Press

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA at NO. 5 N.C. STATE

When

5 p.m. Tuesday

Where

Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

TV

ESPN

Tickets

Sold out

Players to watch

South Carolina (2020-21 averages): F Aliyah Boston, 6-5, junior, 13.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg; C Kamilla Cardoso, 6-7, sophomore (Syracuse transfer), 13.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.7 bpg; G Zia Cooke, 5-9, junior, 15.9 ppg, 3.0 apg; G Destanni Henderson, 5-7, senior, 12.2 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.7 rpg.

N.C. State (2020-21 averages): C Elissa Cunane, 6-5, senior (Northern Guilford HS), 16.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg; F Jakia Brown-Turner, 6-0, junior, 13.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg; G Diamond Johnson, 5-5, sophomore (Rutgers transfer), 17.6 ppg, 2.5 apg; G Kai Grutchfield, 5-8, graduate, 8.0 ppg, 1.2 spg.

Three things to know

1. This game could define N.C. State's season. The Wolfpack had momentum after last season's win at South Carolina and rode it to the ACC Tournament title, a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen appearance and a 22-3 record. There are plenty of big games after this one (Maryland in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 jumps out in the non-conference schedule), but this is a chance to make a statement in the opener with an ESPN audience watching.

2. This South Carolina team might be even better than last season's squad. The Gamecocks went 26-5 in 2020-21 and reached the Final Four before losing to eventual NCAA champion Stanford, 66-65. They're all back, with three players ranked among the top 25 in the country by an ESPN media panel (No. 3 Boston, No. 14 Cooke, and No. 24 Henderson). They've also added the nation's top-ranked transfer (Cardoso) and the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

3. The Pack will need a big game from Elissa Cunane. The former Northern Guilford standout comes into her senior season as the coaches' selection for ACC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 center will be going up against a South Carolina team that features 6-5 Boston and 6-7 Cardoso and brings 6-2 senior Victaria Saxton off the bench. With 6-2 Jada Boyd (hand) sidelined and 6-1 Kayla Jones still not close to 100 percent healthy after knee surgery, Cunane will be mostly going it alone in the post and will need to avoid foul trouble. Her ability to find the Pack's sharpshooters beyond the 3-point arc when she is double- or triple-teamed will be key.  

Last season

N.C. State knocked off then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Kayla Jones led the Pack with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Elissa Cunane had 14 points and six rebounds and Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Neither team shot better than 29 percent from the field.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News