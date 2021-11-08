N.C. State women open season with South Carolina rematch

2. This South Carolina team might be even better than last season's squad. The Gamecocks went 26-5 in 2020-21 and reached the Final Four before losing to eventual NCAA champion Stanford, 66-65. They're all back, with three players ranked among the top 25 in the country by an ESPN media panel (No. 3 Boston, No. 14 Cooke, and No. 24 Henderson). They've also added the nation's top-ranked transfer (Cardoso) and the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

3. The Pack will need a big game from Elissa Cunane. The former Northern Guilford standout comes into her senior season as the coaches' selection for ACC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 center will be going up against a South Carolina team that features 6-5 Boston and 6-7 Cardoso and brings 6-2 senior Victaria Saxton off the bench. With 6-2 Jada Boyd (hand) sidelined and 6-1 Kayla Jones still not close to 100 percent healthy after knee surgery, Cunane will be mostly going it alone in the post and will need to avoid foul trouble. Her ability to find the Pack's sharpshooters beyond the 3-point arc when she is double- or triple-teamed will be key.