N.C. State's basketball game against Michigan in ACC-Big Ten Challenge postponed
RALEIGH — COVID-19 issues inside N.C. State's men's basketball program have prompted the postponement of the Wolfpack's ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against Michigan on Wednesday night.

State's news release said the schools would try to reschedule the game. While the release did not list a cause, a school spokesman referred to the positive test before State's scheduled game against Connecticut on Saturday at Uncasville, Conn., that was canceled.

State announced that news in a midnight news release, 12 hours before the game against the Huskies, "that a member of its traveling party has tested positive for COVID-19." State also said that all of its traveling party had tested negative before the Wolfpack played Mass.-Lowell in Uncasville on Thursday. 

