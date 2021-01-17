 Skip to main content
N.C. State's basketball game against No. 18 Virginia postponed; Wake Forest-North Carolina tip time changed
RALEIGH — N.C. State's basketball team won't play at ACC leader Virginia on Wednesday night because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing inside the Wolfpack program.

The game is State's third in ACC play to be postponed, after Louisville on Dec. 16 and Georgia Tech on Jan. 16.

Because of the postponement, the league has moved the tipoff time of the Wake Forest-North Carolina game  on Wednesday to 7 p.m. (ACC Network).

The No. 18 Cavaliers (5-0 ACC, 9-2 overall) sit alone atop the conference standings after winning five in a row.

The Wolfpack (2-3, 6-4) last played in a 105-73 loss to Florida State on Wednesday and is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Carolina.

Wolfpack non-conference games against William & Mary, Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic were canceled, although State added Mass.-Lowell and Saint Louis to its schedule.

