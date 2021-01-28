N.C. State's Devon Daniels out for the season

RALEIGH — N.C. State basketball player Devon Daniels will miss the rest of the season because of a torn anterior crucial ligament in his left knee, according to GoPack.com.

Daniels, a senior guard, suffered the injury during the second half of State's 72-67 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. He had scored 20 points.

Daniels leads the team in points (16.5), assists (3.1) and steals (1.7) and is third on the team in rebounding (5.1). He ranks ninth in the ACC with 49.1 percent shooting and leads State with 19 made three-point shots.

"I'm gutted and heartbroken for Devon," State coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. "Devon joined our program shortly after I was named head coach and I quickly appreciated the tenacity and relentlessness he brought into the gym every day. Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger. I hope all N.C. State fans will join me in praying for Devon and a swift recovery."

The Wolfpack (7-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) will play at Syracuse at 6 p.m. Sunday (ACC).