N.C. State's loss to No. 11 Miami might be end for ACC championship game hopes

What they're saying

“I had no doubt we could go down there (and score). I just trust those guys. Everybody out there. … It’s just about winning games. That’s all I care about.” – King, on the go-ahead score.

“He’s that guy, a great leader. He's that guy Miami needed.” – Harley on King, a transfer from Houston.

“They made a big play they needed to and we didn’t. Just couldn’t put them away. They made one more play than we did at the end.” – Dave Doeren, State coach.

Notable

State's final three possessions produced a net of 6 yards of offense.

Hockman was credited with a 31-yard touchdown reception, getting the ball back after a handoff to receiver Thayer Thomas, on the game's opening possession for State's first TD reception by a quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2000.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.