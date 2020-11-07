N.C. State's loss to No. 11 Miami might be end for ACC championship game hopes

A recap of N.C. State's 44-41 football loss to No. 11 Miami on Friday night:
Why Miami won
D'Eriq King threw to Michael Harley for a 54-yard catch-and-run scoring play, King's fifth of the game, with 2:43 to play to lift the Hurricanes to a win, their third straight, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigth.
What it means
With a victory, State could have remained in contention for a berth in the ACC championship game on Dec. 19 and could have been a candidate to climb back into the top 25. Miami could move back into the top 10 after four weeks outside of that territory.
Stars
Miami
QB King: 31-for-41, 430 yards, 5 TD; 15 rushes, 105 yards. Both totals are season highs.
WR Harley: Eight catches, 153 yards, 2 TD.
State
KR-RB Zonovan Knight: 100-yard kickoff return for TD; 13 rushes, 45 yards, TD.
QB Bailey Hockman: 19-for-28, 248 yarsd, two TD, INT.
WR Emeka Ekezie: Four catches, 95 yards.
DB Tyler Baker-Williams: 14 tackles (10 solo, four assists).
What they're saying
“I had no doubt we could go down there (and score). I just trust those guys. Everybody out there. … It’s just about winning games. That’s all I care about.” – King, on the go-ahead score.
“He’s that guy, a great leader. He's that guy Miami needed.” – Harley on King, a transfer from Houston.
“They made a big play they needed to and we didn’t. Just couldn’t put them away. They made one more play than we did at the end.” – Dave Doeren, State coach.
Notable
State's final three possessions produced a net of 6 yards of offense.
Hockman was credited with a 31-yard touchdown reception, getting the ball back after a handoff to receiver Thayer Thomas, on the game's opening possession for State's first TD reception by a quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2000.
Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.
The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.
State's Cary Angeline, a redshirt senior, has caught at least one touchdown pass in five of the Wolfpack’s games. State won the other four games.
Records
Miami: 5-1 ACC, 6-1 overall
State: 4-3, 4-3
Up next
Miami: At Virginia Tech, Saturday
State: Florida State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
