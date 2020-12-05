N.C. State's men's basketball game against Connecticut canceled because of COVID-19 positive

RALEIGH — The N.C. State men’s basketball’s game against Connecticut today has been canceled after the team learned late Friday that a member of its traveling party has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from State's athletics department.

All members of the program provided a negative test result before travel to Connecticut, the school announced. All members received a PCR test immediately upon arrival at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., where teams have been played in a bubble type of environment, and again received negative results before their matchup against Mass.-Lowell on Thursday.

In accordance with NCAA protocols, the team tested again Friday morning, 24 hours before the Connecticut game, which had been scheduled for noon today. Upon determination of the positive test result, the game against the Huskies was canceled.