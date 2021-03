NCAA Tournament tipoff times and TV for North Carolina, ACC teams

The tipoff times, TV assignments and locations for games involving North Carolina and ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament (sites in Indianapolis unless noted):

Thursday

8:40 p.m.: First Four, West No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. (truTV)

Friday

12:15 p.m.: South No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida, Hinkle Fieldhouse (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Midwest No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago, Hinkle Fieldhouse (TBS)

7:10 p.m.: South No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. (WFMY)

9:20 p.m.: Midwest No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers, Bankers Life Fieldhouse (TBS)

9:40 p.m.: Midwest No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State, Hinkle Fieldhouse (WFMY)

Saturday

12:45 p.m.: East No. 13 UNCG vs. No. 4 Florida State, Bankers Life Fieldhouse (truTV)