NCAA Tournament: Tipoff times and TV for Thursday's First Four, Friday's first round

Ah, the advantages of work-from-home.
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is back. Friday will be the new Thursday, offering its usual 16 first-round games although one day closer to the weekend in this first March Madness since 2019.
Or maybe it's not that you're not working from home during this pandemic. After all, this is also vasectomy season, when men cut out of work to undergo the procedure that will lead to unbridled joy: A place on the couch with a weekend full of televised hoops.
It's a documented fact: During this time of year, championship nets aren't all that is being snipped.
In fact, just last month, the NCAA chose to go after Virginia Urology of Richmond, which once branded its services as "Vasectomy Madness." In a new legal filing, the NCAA claims that Virginia Urology's marketing of the services as "Vasectomy Mayhem" still might confuse the event as being endorsed or licensed by the NCAA, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Difficult to predict who will prevail in this legal knife fight.
Anyway, so that you can get your basketball fix, here is the lineup of NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday:
THURSDAY'S GAMES
5:10 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's (truTV)
6:27 p.m.: Drake vs. Wichita State (TBS)
8:40 p.m.: Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State (truTV)
9:57 p.m.: UCLA vs. Michigan State (TBS)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
12:15 p.m.: Florida vs. Virginia Tech (WFMY)
12:45 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Colgate (truTV)
1:15 p.m.: Illinois vs. Drexel (TBS)
1:45 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Utah State (TNT)
3 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Hartford (truTV)
4 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech (TBS)
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Oregon State (TNT)
6:25 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Liberty (TBS)
7:10 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Wisconsin (WFMY)
7:15 p.m.: Houston vs. Cleveland State (truTV)
7:25 p.m.: Purdue vs. North Texas (TNT)
9:20 p.m.: Clemson vs. Rutgers (TBS)
9:40 p.m.: San Diego State vs. Syracuse (WFMY)
9:50 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Morehead State (truTV)
9:57 p.m.: Villanova vs. Winthrop (TNT)
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
