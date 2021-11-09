No. 1 South Carolina overpowers N.C. State women, 66-57

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 66

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 57

The Wolfpack can’t duplicate its upset win of a season ago, falling to a bigger, stronger Gamecocks team in the opener.

Site

Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

Why the Wolfpack lost

South Carolina’s size and depth were too much for N.C. State. Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane, in particular, struggled to make an impact offensively against the Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, Victaria Sexton and Laeticia Amihere – all 6-2 or taller.

“We were just committed to it,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We wanted to make her work as hard as we could.”

The Northern Guilford alumna finished with 8 points on 4-for-11 shooting and was constantly pushed away from the basket. The 6-foot-5 senior did not have an offensive rebound and did not get to the free-throw line.

“It was tough,” Cunane said. “We don’t necessarily get to practice against that every day. But it was good for us to test ourselves against them.”