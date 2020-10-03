No. 12 North Carolina holds off Boston College, 26-22

North Carolina led 24-16 with just under six minutes left before Jurkovec drove Boston College into Tar Heels territory and completed three passes in the end zone. The first two were negated by penalties, but a 6-yard pass to C.J. Lewis made it a two-point game with 45 seconds left, with the two-point conversion to come.

Jurkovec scrambled and threw to the end zone, but Morrison picked him off and ran down the left sideline for the rare defensive two-point conversion.

“I just saw the ball in the air and I just went to go get it,” Morrison said. “I just caught the ball and I just ran it all the way back.”

A week after rallying to beat Texas State — a three-touchdown underdog — Boston College almost pulled off another comeback for what would have been its first victory over a ranked team since 2014. Just as he did last week, Hafley told his team that it would be up for grabs at the end.

“I told them all week we were going to win it in the fourth, and we were in a position to," he said. "We just came up short on the two-point conversion.”