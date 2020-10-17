No. 5 North Carolina loses at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a first half in which Mack Brown said No. 5 North Carolina did everything wrong, the Tar Heels staged a second-half rally against Florida State before running out of time and sending their coach to a 10th consecutive loss against his alma mater.

Florida State, which went into the game with a 1-3 record, having beaten only Jacksonville State of Alabama from the Football Championship Subdivision, held off the Tar Heels 31-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Carolina (3-1 ACC and overall) trailed 31-7 at halftime, allowing the same number of points in the first half as it yielded in the final two quarters of its 56-45 win over Virginia Tech a week earlier.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell tossed touchdown passes of 38 yards to Javonte Williams with 4:07 to go in the third and 33 yards to Beau Corrales with one second left in the third to close the gap to 31-21.

Then on the final play of the quarter, Carolina's Trey Morrison intercepted a pass to set up the Tar Heels at the Florida State 30. But the Tar Heels came away with no points when Grayson Atkins missed a field-goal attempt.