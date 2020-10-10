No. 8 North Carolina runs over No. 19 Virginia Tech, 56-45

CHAPEL HILL — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams kept finding wide lanes and gaping holes to run through for the eighth-ranked North Carolina football team.
When it was over, the duo had powered the Tar Heels to their best rushing performance in nearly three decades while ending a four-year skid against No. 19 Virginia Tech.
Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns – including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter – to lead UNC past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday. Williams ran for a career-best 169 yards and two more scores, a combination that powered the Tar Heels to 399 rushing yards, their best output since 1993 and against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since 1988.
“Those are two of the best backs in the country,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “They’ve got balance, they’re fast, they’ve got the power and quickness to run inside, and the speed to run outside. They are two of our best weapons. And we know that.”
UNC (3-0 ACC and overall) said it was the first time in program history that two Tar Heels players cracked the 160-yard mark in the same game.
Throw in Sam Howell’s three touchdown passes, and UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards — the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech's defense, which was severely depleted in the secondary.
The Tar Heels will play at Florida State at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).
Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1), which again played shorthanded due to coronavirus and injury issues. The Hokies rallied from a 42-17 third-quarter deficit behind reserve quarterback Hendon Hooker, a former Dudley High School star from Greensboro, to make it a one-possession game entering the fourth quarter, but no closer.
“He just came in and gave us a spark," said tight end James Mitchell, who had a 26-yard scoring catch from Hooker.
Hooker was 7-for-13 for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed eight times for 29 yards and scored on a two-point conversion. Tre Turner, a former Northwest Guilford High School star, caught two passes for 51 yards for the Hokies, and Page High School alumnus Alan Tisdale made three solo tackles and assisted on five others.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente praised North Carolina’s offense.
"If you can’t fit the run game, you’re at their mercy," Fuente said. "They can do whatever they want.”
The Tar Heels had won five straight games dating to last year, with four straight lopsided margins followed by a close win at Boston College last weekend. They looked on their way to another blowout by taking 21-0 and 35-14 leads despite being down three defensive starters. Things got closer, but the Tar Heels rolled with an offense that looked equally as prolific whether throwing or running.
“With our offense," Carter said, "we can go any way, any week.”
This was UNC’s first home game since Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would ease public-gathering restrictions related to the pandemic by allowing schools to fill 7 percent of their stadium capacity for fans. That cleared the way for up to 3,535 fans scattered about the 50,500-seat Kenan Stadium.
“It actually felt like a real football game today," Howell said, "and I really couldn't say that about the first two games.”
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker declines to get into what the medical scare was he went through last month, said he missed about two weeks of practice— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
