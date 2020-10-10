No. 8 North Carolina runs over No. 19 Virginia Tech, 56-45

CHAPEL HILL — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams kept finding wide lanes and gaping holes to run through for the eighth-ranked North Carolina football team.

When it was over, the duo had powered the Tar Heels to their best rushing performance in nearly three decades while ending a four-year skid against No. 19 Virginia Tech.

Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns – including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter – to lead UNC past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday. Williams ran for a career-best 169 yards and two more scores, a combination that powered the Tar Heels to 399 rushing yards, their best output since 1993 and against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since 1988.

“Those are two of the best backs in the country,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “They’ve got balance, they’re fast, they’ve got the power and quickness to run inside, and the speed to run outside. They are two of our best weapons. And we know that.”

UNC (3-0 ACC and overall) said it was the first time in program history that two Tar Heels players cracked the 160-yard mark in the same game.