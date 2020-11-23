No. 9 Duke hopes depth, freshman class offset big losses

DURHAM — Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski sees plenty of depth and balance on his latest roster. He sounds like he intends to use it, too.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils have just five returning letter winners from last year and must replace their top three scorers, with two of those being players who each won honors as player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore are the top returnees and they’re joined by another top-flight recruiting class in what has become an annual roster overhaul for the program in the one-and-done era.

“We don’t have as much separation from 1 to 11,” said Krzyzewski, who is entering his 41st season at Duke.

“There are a lot of good pieces, and so we’ll be playing more people than we’ve normally played. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be equal playing. When you get separation, the guys who separate some need to play more – and they will.”

It will take time for the Blue Devils, picked to finish second to No. 4 Virginia in the ACC race, to find those answers. But this isn’t likely to be a team that will be dominated by one or two carry-the-load scorers like with Associated Press national player of the year Zion Williamson and All-American teammate RJ Barrett two seasons ago.