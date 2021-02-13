No. 9 Virginia throttles North Carolina, 60-48

North Carolina's basketball team, in its first game since beating Duke last weekend, lost 60-48 to No. 9 Virginia, the ACC leader, on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Why the Tar Heels lost
Virginia limited Carolina to 34.5 percent shooting, taking a 21-4 lead almost 10 minutes into the game and holding the Tar Heels to eight first-half baskets.
Stars
Carolina
Walker Kessler: Nine points, five rebounds.
Armando Bacot: Seven points, 10 rebounds.
Virginia
Jay Huff: 18 points (3-for-5 3FG), 12 rebounds.
Sam Hauser: 17 points (4-for-6 3FG), five rebounds.
Trey Murphy: 12 points.
Reece Beekman: Eight rebounds, seven assists.
Notable
• Virginia made 10 of its 22 three-point shots, including four by Hauser and three by Huff, and held Carolina to 2-for-16 beyond the arc.
• The last time no Tar Heel scored in double figures was March 4, 1966, a 21-20 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament in Raleigh.
• Virginia has won seven straight games in the series and nine of 10 regular-season meetings, and Coach Tony Bennett is 12-8 against Carolina.
• Carolina has lost 10 straight opponents ranked by the Associated Press, its second-longest streak in the AP poll era (1948-49), according to Elias Sports Bureau. Carolina lost 12 straight against ranked teams from 1949 to 1952.
• Carolina's game against No. 18 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Hokies' program. The Tar Heels, who went into the Virginia game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 54 and are now 0-6 in Quad 1 games, have five other games scheduled, although only three will come against teams with better NET rankings as Carolina tries to bolster its case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
• The Heels and 'Hoos combined to miss 67 of 106 shots.
What they're saying
"Their defense is always good. But Garrison (Brooks) is 0-for-3 the first couple of minutes, and they're all three shots that we see him make. Leaky (Black) missed a wide-open three without nobody within 10 feet of him. Leaky missed about a 15-footer. Armando went in; he missed his first shot inside. We needed to make some of those to make us feel like we were going to still be in the game." – Carolina coach Roy Williams.
"Their big guys were tough for us to handle out on the perimeter. Tony does a great job. They guard you. ... They've got good players. They had three guys that were No. 1 draft choices." – Williams.
"It's not hard to figure out. You've just got to be able to handle it. They're very aggressive on the ball without fouling. They sag in away from the ball. You're going to get open shots, but you've got to make open shots. ... We were 0-for-9 at half, we were 2-for-16 from three; that's going to make it a long, long night." – Williams on Virginia's defense.
"We work on our post moves every single, blessed day. Hard. Trying to get them to concentrate on the rim and not see the defensive players come. You have to give Virginia credit. They had five blocked shots. They try to defend the basket area really well. ... Four of our five big guys shot less than 50 percent, and you've got to give credit to Virginia's defense and our lack of attention to detail." – Williams.
"We did a good job in transition defense, took solid care of the basketball with only six turnovers. You can see how big and physical Carolina is, and they got a few offensive rebounds, but we tried to be attentive to trying to block out and do the things we thought were so important. Trap when we could and just made enough plays. Jay was really good tonight on the glass and with his length. I look at Reece's stat line: One point, but eight rebounds and seven assists. In games like this, you need your guards to really come back and rebound." – Virginia coach Tony Bennett.
It's always a battle of imposing your will or system against them. I liked how we had a level of patience and movement offensively that helped us. We didn't give up too many easy breakdowns. A couple at the rim, but not too many." – Bennett.
Statistics
Records
Carolina: 7-5 ACC, 12-7.
Virginia: 11-1, 15-3.
Up next
Carolina: Louisville, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).
Virginia: At No. 17 Florida State, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).