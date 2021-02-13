No. 9 Virginia throttles North Carolina, 60-48

"Their big guys were tough for us to handle out on the perimeter. Tony does a great job. They guard you. ... They've got good players. They had three guys that were No. 1 draft choices." – Williams.

"It's not hard to figure out. You've just got to be able to handle it. They're very aggressive on the ball without fouling. They sag in away from the ball. You're going to get open shots, but you've got to make open shots. ... We were 0-for-9 at half, we were 2-for-16 from three; that's going to make it a long, long night." – Williams on Virginia's defense.

"We work on our post moves every single, blessed day. Hard. Trying to get them to concentrate on the rim and not see the defensive players come. You have to give Virginia credit. They had five blocked shots. They try to defend the basket area really well. ... Four of our five big guys shot less than 50 percent, and you've got to give credit to Virginia's defense and our lack of attention to detail." – Williams.