North Carolina beats N.C. State, 86-76

"Pauses hurt. Coaches love to have control, but we cannot control what happens with this vrirus. We may have another one. We could have one in the next couple of days. It's no excuse, but every coach in the country is going to go through this. Your team is just not the same team when you don't have a chance to practice as much as you can. You have to live with that. You have to get better and try to figure it out." – Kevin Keatts, State coach.