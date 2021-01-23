North Carolina beats N.C. State, 86-76

A report on the North Carolina men's basketball team's 86-76 victory over N.C. State on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Why the Tar Heels won
Carolina big men Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds, with UNC enjoying a 48-40 edge on scoring in the lane and a 44-30 advantage on thee boards.
Stars
State
Devon Daniels: 21 points, five rebounds.
DJ Funderburk: 14 points, four rebounds.
Braxton Beverly: 12 points, four assists.
Jericole Hellems: 11 points, seven rebounds.
Manny Bates: 10 points, six rebounds, seven blocked shots.
Carolina
Armando Bacot: 17 points, eight rebounds.
Day'Ron Sharpe: 16 points, 10 rebounds.
Caleb Love: 15 points, five assists, five turnovers.
RJ Harris: 10 points.
Anthony Harris: 10 points.
Notable
• The Tar Heels have won five of their six games in 2021.
• State, because of COVID-19 issues and protocols, had not played since losing to Florida State on Jan. 13.
• The Tar Heels shot 56.8 percent in the first half, their best shooting half of the season and led 43-33.
• Greensboro freshman Cam Hayes (Dudley and Greensboro Day) played 15 minutes and scored two points and fellow Gate City rookie Shakeel Moore (Piedmont Classical and Moravian Prep) was scoreless in four minutes.
• Carolina coach Roy Williams is 38-5 all-time against N.C. State, including 33-5 as the Tar Heels coach, and Carolina has won 50 of the last 62 games in the series.
What they're saying
“I told them at one timeout, we’ve had 60 practices, we’ve had 14 games. At that time they should no longer be freshmen. We’ve had a ton of games, a ton of practices. They’re still going to screw it up and make mistakes freshmen make. But I love our freshmen. That’s as good a class as I ever brought in in my life.” – Williams, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer.
"Pauses hurt. Coaches love to have control, but we cannot control what happens with this vrirus. We may have another one. We could have one in the next couple of days. It's no excuse, but every coach in the country is going to go through this. Your team is just not the same team when you don't have a chance to practice as much as you can. You have to live with that. You have to get better and try to figure it out." – Kevin Keatts, State coach.
"I told my guys, 'You're playing hard. You're competing. Whenever we get back to practice will be the first time in 15-16 days we've had our entire team there." – Keatts.
Statistics
Records
State: 2-4 ACC, 6-5 overall.
Carolina: 5-3, 10-5.
Up next
State: Wake Forest, 8 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
Carolina: At Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).