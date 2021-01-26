 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina defeats PIttsburgh
0 comments

North Carolina defeats PIttsburgh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MBB_UNC_012621_MSH_2732.jpg

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks shooting against Pittsburgh.

 Matthew Hawley, ACC Media Portal

A recap of North Carolina's 75-65 men's basketball victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Why the Tar Heels won

The frontcourt of Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks combined to make 16 of 21 field-goal attempts, and the Tar Heels dominated the Panthers to score their sixth win in seven January games.

Stars

North Carolina

Armando Bacot: 21 points (8-for-10 FG), 10 rebounds, three blocked shots.

Garrison Brooks: 16 points (8-for-11 FG), six rebounds.

Kerwin Walton: 10 points.

Pitt

Justin Champagnie: 23 points, 10 rebounds.

Ithiel Horton: 12 points.

Notable

The Tar Heels shot 52.5 percent, had a 37-29 edge in rebounds and outscored Pitt 48-32 inside.

 The Tar Heels took the lead for good five minutes in and built a 34-27 halftime lead. Consecutive dunks from Leaky Black and Bacot gave the Tar Heels their largest lead, 66-50 with about eight minutes left. The Panthers answered with a 13-2 run to pull to 68-63 with 3:50 remaining but didn’t get closer.

 The Tar Heels, while improving significantly, will still face the heavy part of their schedule in February and early March. They'll play four games against the four teams ahead of them in the ACC standings: at reigning national champion Virginia on Feb. 13; one each with Virginia Tech and Louisville in Chapel Hill; and a home date and second matchup against Florida State. Oh, and they'll play Duke twice (Feb. 6, March 6).

Statistics

Click here to see full game statistics.

Records

Carolina: 6-3 ACC, 11-5 overall.

Pitt: 4-3, 8-4.

Up next

Carolina: At Clemson, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).

Pitt: Notre Dame, 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC).

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News