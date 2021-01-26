North Carolina defeats PIttsburgh

A recap of North Carolina's 75-65 men's basketball victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Why the Tar Heels won
The frontcourt of Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks combined to make 16 of 21 field-goal attempts, and the Tar Heels dominated the Panthers to score their sixth win in seven January games.
Stars
North Carolina
Armando Bacot: 21 points (8-for-10 FG), 10 rebounds, three blocked shots.
Garrison Brooks: 16 points (8-for-11 FG), six rebounds.
Kerwin Walton: 10 points.
Pitt
Justin Champagnie: 23 points, 10 rebounds.
Ithiel Horton: 12 points.
Notable
• The Tar Heels shot 52.5 percent, had a 37-29 edge in rebounds and outscored Pitt 48-32 inside.
• The Tar Heels took the lead for good five minutes in and built a 34-27 halftime lead. Consecutive dunks from Leaky Black and Bacot gave the Tar Heels their largest lead, 66-50 with about eight minutes left. The Panthers answered with a 13-2 run to pull to 68-63 with 3:50 remaining but didn’t get closer.
• The Tar Heels, while improving significantly, will still face the heavy part of their schedule in February and early March. They'll play four games against the four teams ahead of them in the ACC standings: at reigning national champion Virginia on Feb. 13; one each with Virginia Tech and Louisville in Chapel Hill; and a home date and second matchup against Florida State. Oh, and they'll play Duke twice (Feb. 6, March 6).
Statistics
Records
Carolina: 6-3 ACC, 11-5 overall.
Pitt: 4-3, 8-4.
Up next
Carolina: At Clemson, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).
Pitt: Notre Dame, 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC).