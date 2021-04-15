 Skip to main content
North Carolina, Duke add to men's basketball coaching staffs
North Carolina, Duke add to men's basketball coaching staffs

An update on the basketball coaching staffs at North Carolina, by new coach Hubert Davis, and at Duke, by Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Carolina

Promotes Sean May to assistant coach from director of basketball operations.

 Adds Jeff Lebo as assistant coach.

 Adds Jackie Manuel as director of player and team development.

 Retains Brad Frederick as assistant coach from Roy Williams' staff.

 Makes Eric Hoots director of basketball operations.

Duke

 Promotes Nolan Smith to assistant coach from director of basketball operations and player development. Replaces Nate James, hired as Autin Peay's head coach.

