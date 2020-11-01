North Carolina falls further behind in ACC football race

What it means

Carolina's second ACC loss, against a team that had lost four straight games, makes the Tar Heels' quest to reach the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19 even more difficult. The Tar Heels dropped to 4-2 in the league and are 4-2 overall. No. 1 Clemson (6-0 ACC, 7-0 overall) will visit No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0, 6-0) on Saturday night with the winner taking command of the race. Miami (4-1, 5-1) also will be a factor, and Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Wake Forest also have two league losses.