North Carolina falls further behind in ACC football race

A recap of North Carolina's 44-41 football loss at Virginia on Saturday night.
What it means
Carolina's second ACC loss, against a team that had lost four straight games, makes the Tar Heels' quest to reach the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19 even more difficult. The Tar Heels dropped to 4-2 in the league and are 4-2 overall. No. 1 Clemson (6-0 ACC, 7-0 overall) will visit No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0, 6-0) on Saturday night with the winner taking command of the race. Miami (4-1, 5-1) also will be a factor, and Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Wake Forest also have two league losses.
A key play
On fourth-and-3 for VIrginia at its 42 with 1:10 to play, the Cavaliers faked a punt to get a first down and retain possession. Keytaon Thompson, an up man, took the snap and reversed field to gain 5 yards.
Stars
Carolina
Offense: 536 yards, making four straight games for the Tar Heels with at least that total yardage.
QB Sam Howell: 23-for-28, 443 yards, four TD.
WR Dyami Brown: Career-high 11 catches, 240 yards, three TD.
Virginia
Defense: Though surrendering 41 points and 536 yards, the Cavaliers held UNC RB Michael Carter to 64 yards and RB Javonte Williams to 54 and the Heels' rushing attack to a season-low 93 yards.
OLB Charles Snowden: Four sacks.
QB Brennan Armstrong: 12-for-22, 208 yards, three TD, one INT 20 carries, 66 yards, TD.
What they're saying
“When you’re facing a ranked team in a close game, you gotta take risks. Coach took the risk, and it paid off.” – Snowden on the fake punt.
“We were in position to stop it. Obviously, he had to bounce and go back the other way, and we lost our contain on the backside and didn’t tackle him. Good play by them.” – Carolina coach Mack Brown on the fake punt.
“When you can’t stop the run and you can’t consistently run the ball, you’re not going to win many games. The offense hung in there, obviously scored enough points to win but we didn’t stop the run, we had two turnovers, we had a quarterback fumble that led to points so we didn’t step up with sudden-change defense very well.” – Brown.
Notable
- Mack Brown's teams are now 0-7 in Charlottesville.
- Khafre Brown, younger brother of Dyami, connected with QB Sam Howell for a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
- Carolina has allowed 141 points in its last four games: 45 (Virginia Tech), 31 (Florida State), 21 (N.C. State) and 44 (Virginia).
Up next
North Carolina: At Duke, noon Saturday (ESPN2)
Virginia: Louisville, 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
