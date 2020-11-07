North Carolina hammers Duke, 56-24

A recap of North Carolina's 56-24 football victory over Duke on Saturday.
Why Carolina won
Carolina rolled up 573 yards of total offense, with 338 on the ground and 235 through the air. Carolina went into the game ranked fifth nationally with 532.0 yards per game on offense. Carolina led 42-10 at halftime, with RB Javonte Williams rushing for three scores and catching a TD pass for another in the first 30 minutes.
What it means for Carolina
Carolina keeps pace in a bid to reach the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19, but it will need to sweep contenders in its next three games to have a chance. Miami (5-1 ACC) is in play, behind Clemson and Notre Dame, both of whom went into their matchup Saturday night undefeated. Virginia Tech (4-2 ACC), which Carolina beat, and Wake Forest (3-2 ACC), whom the Tar Heels play next before facing Notre Dame and Miami, are also in contention.
What it means for Duke
The Blue Devils are guaranteed a losing season for the third time in five years.
Stars
Carolina
QB Sam Howell: 18-for-27, 235 yards, 3 TD, INT; seven rushes, 35 yards, TD.
RB Javonte Williams: 12 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD; four catches, 24 yards, TD.
RB Michael Carter: 17 carries, 85 yards, TD.
Duke
RB Mataeo Durant: 11 carries, 132 yards, TD.
What they're saying
• “He does everything right. He's as good as anyone in the country breaking tackles.” –Carolina coach Mack Brown on Williams.
• “We got to play lots of people. Other than winning that game, that was probably the most important thing.” – Brown.
Notable
• Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham was empty because of Duke's restrictions related to the coronavirus.
• Two turnovers by Duke give the Blue Devils 25 for the season.
• Williams' 17 touchdowns rushing and receiving tie him with Elijah Hood for fifth-most in a season at Carolina. Don McCauley set the school record with 21 in 1970.
• Howell has thrown a touchdown pass in all 20 of his college games. His 55 career TD passes are third-most for an ACC sophomore behing Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (66) and Florida State's Jameis Winston (65).
• Brown's teams have won 10 straight over Duke. The Blue Devils' last win over Brown came in Brown's second season at Carolina, in 1989, when Steve Spurrier coached Duke to a 41-0 rout at Kenan Stadium and the team posed for a photo beneath a scoreboard afterward.
• The meeting was the 99th in a row in the series and 107th overall. The schools don't agree on the series record: Carolina says it leads 63-40-4; Duke scores it 62-41-4 in the Tar Heels' favor. In 1889, Carolina and Trinity couldn't agree on a date to play a conference championship game, and both claimed forfeit victories.
Records
Carolina: 5-2 ACC, 5-2 overall.
Duke: 1-6 ACC, 2-6 overall.
Up next
Carolina: Wake Forest, noon Saturday.
Duke: Wake Forest, Nov. 21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!