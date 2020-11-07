North Carolina hammers Duke, 56-24

A recap of North Carolina's 56-24 football victory over Duke on Saturday.

Why Carolina won

Carolina rolled up 573 yards of total offense, with 338 on the ground and 235 through the air. Carolina went into the game ranked fifth nationally with 532.0 yards per game on offense. Carolina led 42-10 at halftime, with RB Javonte Williams rushing for three scores and catching a TD pass for another in the first 30 minutes.

What it means for Carolina

Carolina keeps pace in a bid to reach the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19, but it will need to sweep contenders in its next three games to have a chance. Miami (5-1 ACC) is in play, behind Clemson and Notre Dame, both of whom went into their matchup Saturday night undefeated. Virginia Tech (4-2 ACC), which Carolina beat, and Wake Forest (3-2 ACC), whom the Tar Heels play next before facing Notre Dame and Miami, are also in contention.

What it means for Duke

The Blue Devils are guaranteed a losing season for the third time in five years.

Stars

Carolina