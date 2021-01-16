North Carolina loses to Florida State, 82-75

• The Tar Heels' Anthony Harris played for the first time this season and the first time since Dec. 30, 2019. Harris, who had five points and three assists in nine minutes, missed the last 20 games of last season and the first 12 games this season because of a knee injury.

• Seminoles freshman point guard Scottie Barnes did not play because of an ankle injury suffered against N.C. State on Wednesday night. Barnes is FSU's second-leading scorer with 11.1 points per game, and he also averages 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

What they're saying

"We started turning it over in the second half inside. They're a scrappy team; they have a sense of urgency they play with all the time." – Roy Williams, Carolina coach, after his team committed three turnovers in the first 18 minutes then 14 in the game's final 22 minutes.

"I just want us to play better. You get the game to a one-possession game, and you make some mistakes, miss some shots, you're not quite as powerful going up with it. You get it to one and then you don't get a defensive stop. We've just got to get better at all of those things. They're a good team." – Williams.