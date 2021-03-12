North Carolina loses to Florida State in ACC Tournament; Seminoles face Georgia Tech on Saturday night

A recap of No. 2 seed Florida State's 69-66 victory over No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
What it means
The Seminoles, declared the league champion when the 2020 tournament was canceled before the quarterfinals because they had won the regular season, will get a chance to win the championship on the floor this time. ... Florida State, with a No. 15 ranking from KenPom.com, is in line to be a top four seed when NCAA Tournament bids are announced Sunday. Carolina, No. 26 in KenPom's list, was projected at the day's start as a No. 8 seed by ESPN.com and a No. 9 by CBSSports.com.
Up next
ACC championship game, Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Stars
Carolina
Caleb Love: 13 points (3-for-5 3FG).
Armando Bacot: 12 points, six rebounds.
Kerwin Walton: 11 points (3-for-6 3FG), five rebounds.
Florida State
Balsa Koprivica: 17 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks.
Scottie Barnes: 11 points, five rebounds.
Notable
• Georgia Tech has played just once this week, getting a double bye for Tuesday's and Wednesday's rounds, beating No. 13 seed Miami on Thursday then having another day off after the Virginia game was canceled.
• The championship game is only the second since the league's first tournament in 1954 to pit two teams from outside of North Carolina. Georgia Tech beat Virginia 70-61 in the 1990 championship game in Charlotte.
• Florida State held Carolina to eight first-half baskets.
• Carolina trailed 35-24 at halftime but battled back to tie the score for the first time at 46-46 with 12:25 to go and took the lead less than a minute later on an Armando Bacot basket. The Tar Heels went ahead 51-46 with 11:03 to play at the end of an 11-0 run.
• Florida State made 16 of its 22 free-throw attempts. Carolina, meanwhile, was 14-for-25, with Day'Ron Sharpe missing twice at the line with his team trailing 67-64 with 20.2 seconds to go.
What they're saying
• "Man, that's a good feeling." – Scottie Barnes, after ESPN postgame interview, according to The Athletic's Brendan Marks.
• "I've had a high level of concern all season long ... Every team in the country has asked their young people to act completely different than they normally would act in college." – Carolina coach Roy Williams.
• "I think we showed some toughness ... but we didn't make enough plays the last three minutes to win the game." – Williams.
Records
Carolina: 18-10.
Florida State: 16-5.