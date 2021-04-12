North Carolina loses Walker Kessler to the SEC

Carolina has historically won with a strong big-man presence but will be challenged to do so in the 2021-22 season with its tallest players considering options. Carolina freshman Day’Ron Sharpe has declared for the NBA draft and has hired an agent, meaning he cannot return. Armando Bacot will go through the draft process but could return and is not in the transfer portal. Garrison Brooks and Sterling Manley are among the players in the transfer portal.

Kessler’s new team, Auburn, is coached by Bruce Pearl and went 13-14 during the 2020-21 season, including 6-11 in Southeastern Conference games.

Pearl coached Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, with the Tigers losing to Virginia in the semifinals. Pearl, to whom Kessler referred in his social media post, also was sanctioned by the NCAA for inviting a recruit to his home for a cookout when he was coaching Tennessee in 2008 and for lying to the governing body during the investigation. Tennessee fired Pearl in March 2011, and Auburn hired him in 2014.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro. Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.