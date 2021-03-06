North Carolina routs Duke to complete season sweep

A recap of the North Carolina men's basketball team's 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday night before 3,263 spectators at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Why the Tar Heels won
Carolina got big games from big men Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks, four three-points from Kerwin Walton and a second straight strong performance against the rival from freshman Caleb Love. The Tar Heels led all the way, stretching the margin to 24 points in the second half.
What it means
Carolina, with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 43, could sleep well next week if it can add an ACC Tournament victory to its NCAA Tournament at-large resume. With the ACC's No. 6 seed, Carolina would need four victories to win the title and the league's automatic bid, and that's a tall order for any team. ESPN.com, going into Saturday, projected Carolina as a No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament, and CBSSports.com listed the Tar Heels as a No. 11.
Duke, with a .500 record in the league and overall, hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since the 1995 season, but its streak would appear to be over unless it can win on five straight days in Greensboro as the No. 10 seed. ESPN.com's latest NCAA projection listed Duke as one of the first four teams out.
Stars
Duke
Mark Williams: 18 points.
DJ Steward: 16 points.
Matthew Hurt: 14 points (2-for-10 3FG), six rebounds.
Carolina
Caleb Love: 18 points, seven assists.
Kerwin Walton: 18 points (4-for-7 3FG).
Armando Bacot: 18 points, six rebounds.
Garrison Brooks: 14 points, five rebounds.
Notable
• Bacot scored seven consecutive points to start a 22-4 run that made it 26-6 when he capped the spurt with a dunk midway through the first half.
• North Carolina made 31 of 56 (55 percent) from the field, eight of 18 (44 perccent) from three-point range and outscored the Blue Devils 21-12 from the free-throw line.
• Carolina students again rushed Franklin Street during the pandemic, as they did when the Tar Heels won in Durham on Feb. 6. Their actions in February drew rebukes from campus leaders, and players attending a postgame party at which masks weren't worn prompted the postponement of Carolina's home game Feb. 8 against Miami about two hours before tipoff after social media video of their actions emerged.
• The loss is Duke's third straight.
• Coach Roy Williams is now 18-22 against Duke as Carolina's coach, and Carolina is 48-49 against Mike Krzyzewski's teams during his 41 seasons.
What they're saying
• "We only lost one game there. I always loved the home arena. This year the home court was not fans, it was the familiarity of the basket, the familiarity of the floor, the familiarity of the backdrop. I'd like to go back over and play that Marquette game again, but it's not like golf, you don't get a mulligan." – Carolina coach Roy Williams, who kissed the Smith Center court after the game.
• "Walker Miller taking a charge was really big. They helped us. They missed some shots early and turned it over." – Williams on Carolina jumping to a 26-6 lead.
• "Roy had his team really prepared. It's Senior Night, and their fans were great. I didn't have my team prepared the way they did. Coming off these two tough losses, the things we did in practice were really good. But they didn't work out. That's on me. They really knocked us back. They really played at a high level of intensity, and their defense was outstanding and knocked us back. They were excellent, and we were not very good. That's my responsibility." – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
• "They have a well-rounded team, so they stay fresh. They keep coming at you with fresh bigs and fresh perimeter, and they're all good players. Sometimes one of them is a little bit better, and he goes off. That's a big thing for them, and they've developed that." – Krzyzewski.
• "Greensboro is a very special place for me and our program and for college basketball. The ACC Tournament, that's the one that got it all started. To do well in it, to win it, we've won it a number of times. It's been an honor to do it there. In order to win, you can't look at the tournament as a whole. You just have to play your next opponent, and that's it. And then win. And then try to win again. If you try to look at the whole thing, it could become daunting. Someone's going to say, 'That's never been done. You can't do that. You're going to be tired even if you win.' You're going to hear a whole bunch of that – I hope we do, because that means that we're winning – but in order to have that said about us, we should just take it one at a time and see how well we can play against Boston College." – Krzyzewski.
Records
Duke: 9-9 ACC, 11-11 overall.
Carolina: 10-6, 16-9.
Up next
Duke: ACC first round, Boston College, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).