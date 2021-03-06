North Carolina routs Duke to complete season sweep

• "Greensboro is a very special place for me and our program and for college basketball. The ACC Tournament, that's the one that got it all started. To do well in it, to win it, we've won it a number of times. It's been an honor to do it there. In order to win, you can't look at the tournament as a whole. You just have to play your next opponent, and that's it. And then win. And then try to win again. If you try to look at the whole thing, it could become daunting. Someone's going to say, 'That's never been done. You can't do that. You're going to be tired even if you win.' You're going to hear a whole bunch of that – I hope we do, because that means that we're winning – but in order to have that said about us, we should just take it one at a time and see how well we can play against Boston College." – Krzyzewski.