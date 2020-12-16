North Carolina to play Kentucky, instead of Ohio State, at CBS Sports Classic

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina men's basketball team will play Kentucky, instead of Ohio State, at the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland on Saturday.

North Carolina will face Kentucky at 2 p.m. EST, followed by UCLA and Ohio State about 4:15 p.m., with both games airing on CBS from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The schedule was created to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their conferences, a news release from the UNC athletics department stated.

The Carolina-Kentucky game will be the 41st between the programs, with UNC holding a 24-16 edge but Kentucky having won six of the last nine. Eighteen of the matchups have been since 2000, including annually for 12 consecutive seasons in Chapel Hill or Lexington and twice in NCAA Tournament regional finals.

The four teams own a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history. Additionally, all four programs rank in the top six in all time Final Four berths, compiling 65 total appearances among them (North Carolina, 20; Kentucky, 17; UCLA, 17; Ohio State, 11).