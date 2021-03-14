 Skip to main content
North Carolina to play Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament
Leaky Black and North Carolina will play in the NCAA Tournament in Indiana.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A look ahead to North Carolina's participation in the NCAA Tournament.

About the Tar Heels

Seed

No. 8, South region

Record

18-10

Opponent

No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12)

When

Friday

Coach

Roy Williams

League

ACC (10-6, tied for fifth place)

How the Tar Heels got in

At-large bid

Players to watch

Armando Bacot: 12.9 points, 8.0 rebounds.

Caleb Love: 10.5 points, 3.6 assists.

Garrison Brooks: 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds.

Day'Ron Sharpe: 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds.

Best win

Florida State, 78-70, Feb. 27

Worst loss

Marquette, Feb. 24, 83-70

