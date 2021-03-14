North Carolina to play Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament

STAFF REPORT
A look ahead to North Carolina's participation in the NCAA Tournament.
About the Tar Heels
Seed
No. 8, South region
Record
18-10
Opponent
No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12)
When
Friday
Coach
Roy Williams
League
ACC (10-6, tied for fifth place)
How the Tar Heels got in
At-large bid
Players to watch
Armando Bacot: 12.9 points, 8.0 rebounds.
Caleb Love: 10.5 points, 3.6 assists.
Garrison Brooks: 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds.
Day'Ron Sharpe: 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds.
Best win
Florida State, 78-70, Feb. 27
Worst loss
Marquette, Feb. 24, 83-70
