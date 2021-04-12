North Carolina-Virginia Tech football game set for a Friday kickoff

GREENSBORO – The North Carolina-Virginia Tech football game in Blacksburg, Va., has been set for a Friday kickoff on Sept. 3.

Kickoff time and the television network will be announced at a later date.

The ACC is scheduling games on the Thursday through Monday of the season-opening Labor Day weekend Sept. 2-6. The UNC-Virginia Tech game, joining the Old Dominion-Wake Forest game, will be played on a night expected to feature full high school football schedules in both states.

The remainder of the ACC's Labor Day weekend lineup:

• Thursday, Sept. 2: South Florida at N.C. State.

• Friday, Sept. 3: Old Dominion at Wake Forest, North Carolina at Virginia Tech.

• Saturday, Sept. 4: Miami vs. Alabama at Atlanta, Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte.

• Sunday, Sept. 5: Notre Dame at Florida State.

• Monday, Sept. 6: Mississippi vs. Louisville in Atlanta.