North Carolina, with Duke up next, loses at Clemson, 63-50

A recap of Clemson's 63-50 basketballl victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night:
Why Carolina lost
The Tar Heels turned it over as many times as they made baskets, 17. They also missed 10 of their 21 free-throw attempts.
Stars
Carolina
Day'Ron Sharpe: 16 points, eight rebounds.
Clemson
Hunter Tyson: 16 points.
Clyde Trapp: 14 points, nine rebounds.
Aamir Simms: 10 points, six rebounds, six assists.
Notable
• Carolina's Armando Bacot, who had averaged 18 points in the last three games, attempted one shot, made one free throw and had three points and four fouls in 19 minutes.
• The Tar Heels' Caleb Love was 2-for-10 with four turnovers.
• Clemson's John Newman, who played at Greensboro Day School, did not play. "Yeah, that was a disciplinary issue," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, according to SportsTalkSC on Twitter. "I don't know yet if he'll have to sit another one."
• The Littlejohn Coliseum crowd totaled 1,876 spectators.
• Carolina and Duke will meet with neither team ranked for the first time since the 1959-60 season.
What they're saying
"They've always been a good defensive team. But if you have 17 turnovers in a low-possession game, you're not going to have a lot of points from anywhere. Seventeen times, we gave it to them without a shot. None of the big guys – Day'Ron was 6-for-8, but Armando was 0-for-1, Garrison 4-for-10. When we did get it, we didn't necessarily make it. ... Our big guys were not as active as we needed them to be. If we were more active, we would have had more offensive rebounds in the first half." – Carolina coach Roy Williams, explaining the Tar Heels' 18 points scored in the lane.
"We worked 10 times harder in the last two practices than we did in the game tonight. I felt that we would play well. We'd made some good strides defensively in the practices the last two days. But Hemenway is a shooter, and we understand that, and we don't deny and then he gets the ball and drives straight to the basket and dunks on us. One time we had a guy cross the lane, and he didn't have anybody help the helper, so he lays it up. It was a total breakdown defensively." – Williams.
"Coach Smith used to say that turnovers are usually selfishness, which means the guy's trying to make a great play, or carelessness. Some of them were selfishness, but more of them were carelessness. And give Clemson some credit, too." – Williams.
Statistics
Records
Carolina: 6-4 ACC, 11-6 overall.
Clemson: 5-5, 11-5.
Up next
Carolina: At Duke, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).
Clemson: Syracuse, 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC).