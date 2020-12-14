Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips to become ACC commissioner

"My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes," Phillips added, "and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”

Phillips was elected as the inaugural chair of the NCAA Division I Council in February 2015 and served as the first sitting athletics director on the NCAA Board of Directors and Board of Governors. In March 2017, Phillips was appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee, a group he will chair in 2021-22. Phillips also serves as a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, was appointed to the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors in June 2018 and chairs the Big Ten TV/Media Committee. He twice has served as a member of the Rose Bowl Management Committee and was honored as the 2018 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year for his leadership at Northwestern.

Phillips’ commitment to inclusiveness in athletics was recognized in 2019 when he was honored by the NCAA as a Champion of Diversity and Inclusion. The honor recognizes those who work to support underrepresented communities among college athletics administrators.