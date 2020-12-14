Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips to become ACC commissioner

GREENSBORO — Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips will take over as commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference in February 2021, the conference announced Monday.
Phillips, 52, will succeed John Swofford, who became commissioner in 1997. The conference announced the impending retirement of Swofford, 72, in June, but he will remain commissioner until February to aid in the transition.
Phillips will take over a very different conference than the one Swofford inherited, which had nine members and a basketball focus. The former North Carolina football player and athletics director eventually led the ACC through multiple waves of expansion to form a 15-team conference stretching along nearly the entire Eastern Seaboard and west into Kentucky and Indiana.
Phillips has been Northwestern’s AD since 2008 and his current title is vice president for athletics and recreation. He has guided the Wildcats' athletics department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities. He oversaw the funding of Northwestern's $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan’s shores.
“Jim is one of the most talented athletics administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” Syracuse President Kent Syverud, who serves as chairman of the conference's board, said in a news release. “Over the course of nearly 13 years, Jim has elevated and cemented Northwestern’s position as an outstanding Power 5 athletics program. Northwestern’s ascension in the world of intercollegiate athletics is a testament to Jim’s vision, leadership and foundational dedication to the success of student-athletes. The ACC is fortunate to have someone of Jim’s caliber and integrity lead the conference at this pivotal moment in intercollegiate athletics.”
Phillips was a candidate to become Big Ten commissioner when the conference was searching for a replacement for Jim Delany last year, but ultimately the league went outside of college athletics and hired former NFL executive Kevin Warren.
The announcement that Phillips would succeed Swofford as commissioner of the Greensboro-based conference follows what the ACC news release described as "a comprehensive nationwide search facilitated by the conference’s board of directors, with support from its athletic directors, senior women administrators, faculty athletic representatives and student-athletes, as well as Turnkey Search, one of sports and entertainment’s premier talent recruitment/executive search firms."
Phillips, a Chicago native, said in a news release that he is grateful to have the opportunity to build on the success of the ACC.
“With overwhelming gratitude to ACC board of directors chair Kent Syverud, search advisory committee co-chairs Nathan Hatch and Fr. John Jenkins and the conference’s 15 member institutions, I accept this humbling invitation to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Phillips said. “Serving Northwestern student-athletes, staff and the greater Wildcats family for the last 13 years has been the privilege of my professional life. The opportunity to watch my children grow up in my hometown, and work alongside leaders like presidents Henry Bienen and Morty Schapiro, as well as board chairs Pat Ryan, Bill Osborn and Lanny Martin, is something I’ll always be profoundly thankful for.
"My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes," Phillips added, "and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”
Phillips was elected as the inaugural chair of the NCAA Division I Council in February 2015 and served as the first sitting athletics director on the NCAA Board of Directors and Board of Governors. In March 2017, Phillips was appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee, a group he will chair in 2021-22. Phillips also serves as a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, was appointed to the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors in June 2018 and chairs the Big Ten TV/Media Committee. He twice has served as a member of the Rose Bowl Management Committee and was honored as the 2018 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year for his leadership at Northwestern.
Phillips’ commitment to inclusiveness in athletics was recognized in 2019 when he was honored by the NCAA as a Champion of Diversity and Inclusion. The honor recognizes those who work to support underrepresented communities among college athletics administrators.
Before arriving at Northwestern in 2008, Phillips served as director of athletics at Northern Illinois from 2004-2008. Phillips previously served as associate director of athletics, then senior associate director of athletics for external affairs at Notre Dame from 2000-2004. Before that, he was assistant athletics director for annual giving and major gifts at Tennessee (1998-2000). Phillips began his career on the coaching side as a basketball team manager and student assistant at Illinois. Phillips went on to serve as a graduate assistant coach and later an assistant basketball coach at Arizona State before transitioning to athletics administration in 1997.
Phillips earned a Ph.D. in education administration from Tennessee, a master’s degree in education from Arizona State and an undergraduate degree from Illinois. He and his wife, Laura, have five children: Luke, Madeline, Meredith, John and James.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!