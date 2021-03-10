Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb offers gesture of apology after flipping off Wake Forest fans

Notre Dame basketball player Prentiss Hubb has apologized for his middle-finger gesture toward Wake Forest fans on Tuesday night.
Images of Hubb's gesture after the buzzer-beating first-round game in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro have made the rounds on social media, which is where Hubb used all of his fingers to peck out an apology.
Here's Prentiss Hubb of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish winning with grace and style. What a team name, what a celebration. pic.twitter.com/KEBVnPYO9J— Paul Campbell (@campbellwpaul) March 10, 2021
"I would like to apologize for my actions after the Wake Forest game last night," Hubb wrote in a note on Twitter. "I let my emotions get the best of me and want to say sorry for not representing ND to the best of my ability. As a leader of the team I have to stay level headed and will make sure I do that in the future. Me doing that took away from how great a shot my brother Trey made and thats in no way what I wanted to do."
@NDmbb pic.twitter.com/6nzIf1Ww9D— Prentiss Hubb (@PHubb_3) March 10, 2021
It's not clear what, other than general jawing, led to the exchange between Hubb and Demon Deacons fans.
Hubb's post-game aim was one of his few to find the intended target Tuesday night. He scored 14 points, but was 5-for-15 from the floor before connecting on that last one.
Charlotte native Trey Wertz made a long three-point shot as time expired to lift the Irish to an 80-77 victory after closing on a 17-2 run. Notre Dame will play North Carolina at 9 p.m. today (ACC).
It’s definitely 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.@NDmbb’s Trey Wertz drained the buzzer beater to down Wake Forest at the #ACCTourney on Tuesday night!— The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) March 10, 2021
Wednesday, the Irish battle North Carolina at 9 p.m. ET.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uWEQ8E5lFr
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.