Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb offers gesture of apology after flipping off Wake Forest fans

Notre Dame basketball player Prentiss Hubb has apologized for his middle-finger gesture toward Wake Forest fans on Tuesday night.

Images of Hubb's gesture after the buzzer-beating first-round game in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro have made the rounds on social media, which is where Hubb used all of his fingers to peck out an apology.

"I would like to apologize for my actions after the Wake Forest game last night," Hubb wrote in a note on Twitter. "I let my emotions get the best of me and want to say sorry for not representing ND to the best of my ability. As a leader of the team I have to stay level headed and will make sure I do that in the future. Me doing that took away from how great a shot my brother Trey made and thats in no way what I wanted to do."

It's not clear what, other than general jawing, led to the exchange between Hubb and Demon Deacons fans.

Hubb's post-game aim was one of his few to find the intended target Tuesday night. He scored 14 points, but was 5-for-15 from the floor before connecting on that last one.

Charlotte native Trey Wertz made a long three-point shot as time expired to lift the Irish to an 80-77 victory after closing on a 17-2 run. Notre Dame will play North Carolina at 9 p.m. today (ACC).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.