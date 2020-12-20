 Skip to main content
Orange Bowl: What you need to know about the North Carolina-Texas A&M game
Orange Bowl: What you need to know about the North Carolina-Texas A&M game

What you need to know about North Carolina's football postseason appearance:

Bowl game

Orange, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The matchup

No. 13 North Carolina (8-3) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1)

Time, date and TV

8 p.m. Jan. 2 (ESPN)

About Texas A&M

The Aggies, who felt snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee after beating all of their opponents except No. 1 Alabama (a 52-24 loss on Oct. 3), have won seven straight games, including six by double digits.

 QB Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,050 yards and 19 touchdowns. Mond is the school's career leading in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts and total offense.

 The Aggies defense ranks No. 14 nationally (316.6 yards per game). Before coordinator Mike Elko arrived before the 2018 season, the Aggies hadn't been in the top 50 since 2006.

 The A&M offense, at 437.2 yards per game, ranks No. 31.

About Carolina

 Carolina RBs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are the only teammates to have rushed for more than 1,000 yards, totaling 2,385.

 QB Sam Howell has thrown for 3,352 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions.

 The Tar Heels' offense averages 556.6 yards per game, fourth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Only Kent State, Central Florida and Mississippi average more yards.

 Carolina's defense ranks No. 56 at 395.8 yards per game.

Notable

 The Orange Bowl appearance is Carolina's first, and the berth in a major bowl game is the program's first since 1950.

 The game will be the first between the two programs.

 Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's annual salary of $7.5 million ranks fifth among coaches, according to the USA Today coaches salaries database. UNC's Mack Brown is 40th at $3.4 million. Only Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.3 million), LSU's Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million) and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($8 million) rank higher than Fisher.

 Budgets are bigger in Texas, too. North Carolina spent $23.1 million on its football program and reported revenue of $39.3 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year out of its budget of $105.4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Education. By comparison, Texas A&M spent $42.8 million and reported revenue of $73.5 million in a total budget of $145.6 million.

 Texas A&M has won 19 times in 42 bowl appearances, and Carolina is 15-19.

What they're saying

"I think the playoff needs to get expanded. It's hard to judge strength of schedule. Only way you'll find out is to expand the playoff, and I'm a traditionalist and never thought I would say that. But in today's times, we do need (playoff expansion)." – Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M coach.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Orange Bowl

8 p.m. Jan. 2, ESPN

