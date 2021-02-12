Party wasn't 'like we charged the Capitol,' UNC coach Roy Williams says of players and managers

Players and others were seen at a party after the victory over Duke on Saturday night. Reports of the video surfaced late Sunday in a report by the Daily Tar Heel and again Monday and triggered the postponement of the Miami-North Carolina game about two hours before tipoff. The ACC announced the postponement and would not disclose a reason, but Miami coach Jim Larranaga told the Miami Herald that his team did not want to play and face the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"I can't ever remember anything that frustrated me like this," Williams said of the party and its aftermath. "I've never had a game postponed like that. It was not my favorite moment, I can tell you that, from midnight Saturday night when I stopped thinking about our game against Duke and started focusing on Miami. From that time until the last 24 hours or so was something I did not enjoy, did not like, don't ever want to go through it again. You've got to move on, and that's what we're trying to do, move on and put it behind us."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.