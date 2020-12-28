Pittsburgh-Duke ACC men's basketball game postponed

DURHAM — The postponement of the Pittsburgh-Duke men's basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, is the latest as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck schedules.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team, the ACC announced in a news release.
Duke is 3-2, playing most recently on Dec. 16 in a 75-65 win at Notre Dame. Duke's next scheduled game is at Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Duke games against Elon, Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb have been canceled.
Duke's Big Four rivals also have been affected by schedule changes, some more than others:
• North Carolina (5-3) has not missed games, making it the least-affected among the North Carolina ACC teams, but has changed opponents twice. Elon, scheduled for Dec. 12, was replaced by N.C. Central, and the Tar Heels' CBS Sports Classic opponent Dec. 19 became Kentucky instead of Ohio State.
• N.C. State (5-1) has had cancellations of games against William & Mary, Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic plus a postponement of its game Dec. 16 at Louisville. During the season, State has added games against Mass.-Lowell and Saint Louis as replacements.
• Wake Forest has had the worst trouble with its schedule, having not played since beating Longwood in its second game on Nov. 27. Games against Troy, Presbyterian and VMI were scrapped, and its league opener Dec. 16 against Virginia and a game scheduled for Wednesday against Syracuse have been postponed. Wake is scheduled to play Division II Catawba in Winston-Salem at 3 p.m. Thursday, which would put 33 days between games.
Meanwhile, the Duke women's basketball team's decision to end its season comes as players appear to have wanted daily testing.
“There are more than enough resources to make sure all competing teams are getting tested EVERYDAY,” Duke's Jade Williams wrote on social media, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer. “If you want entertainment, then make the playing fields, courts, etc safe!”
Duke lost 73-49 to Louisville on Dec. 9, then two days later the Cardinals paused team activities because of positive tests among players, coaches or support staff, the N&O reported.
Duke's game against Miami then was postponed, and the Blue Devils later paused team activities.
The UNC women's game against Syracuse, scheduled for Thursday, also has been postponed, and the Tar Heels will travel to play at Louisville on Friday instead.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.