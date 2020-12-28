Pittsburgh-Duke ACC men's basketball game postponed

• Wake Forest has had the worst trouble with its schedule, having not played since beating Longwood in its second game on Nov. 27. Games against Troy, Presbyterian and VMI were scrapped, and its league opener Dec. 16 against Virginia and a game scheduled for Wednesday against Syracuse have been postponed. Wake is scheduled to play Division II Catawba in Winston-Salem at 3 p.m. Thursday, which would put 33 days between games.

Meanwhile, the Duke women's basketball team's decision to end its season comes as players appear to have wanted daily testing.

“There are more than enough resources to make sure all competing teams are getting tested EVERYDAY,” Duke's Jade Williams wrote on social media, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer. “If you want entertainment, then make the playing fields, courts, etc safe!”

Duke lost 73-49 to Louisville on Dec. 9, then two days later the Cardinals paused team activities because of positive tests among players, coaches or support staff, the N&O reported.

Duke's game against Miami then was postponed, and the Blue Devils later paused team activities.

The UNC women's game against Syracuse, scheduled for Thursday, also has been postponed, and the Tar Heels will travel to play at Louisville on Friday instead.

