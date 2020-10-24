Quick Take: No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 N.C. State 21

Three things we learned

1. North Carolina RB Javonte Williams is a beast. Williams will be a bad memory to fans of Reidsville football after he rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Wallace-Rose Hill’s 35-28 Class 2-A championship game overtime victory against the Rams in 2017. He ran over defenders and teammates alike Saturday, finishing with 160 yards and three touchdowns and was a perfect complement to the speed of teammate Michael Carter. “He’s so powerful and he runs so low to the ground,” said UNC coach Mack Brown. “He has such big strong thighs. When people do try to tackle him, he just punishes them.”

2. Bailey Hockman is N.C. State’s quarterback, at least for now. With starter Devin Leary (broken left fibula) likely out for the rest of the season, coach Dave Doeren went with Hockman at quarterback. But after three possessions that did not produce a first down, Doeren brought in freshman Ben Finley. Doeren said going with the younger brother of former N.C. State QB Ryan Finley on the fourth series was by design. The younger Finley went 13-of-20 for 143 yards with touchdown and two interceptions, although neither was his fault. But Doeren switched back to Hockman late in the third quarter and the junior led two touchdown drives against UNC backups before finishing 14-of-24 for 215 yards with a TD and an INT. Afterward, Doeren said the early struggles were not Hockman’s fault and he was “proud” of the way his starter finished.