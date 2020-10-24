Quick Take: No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 N.C. State 21

Site
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
Why the Tar Heels won
North Carolina showcased every element of its offense, amassing 578 total yards, and also forced four turnovers — two more than it had in the first four games. It was a complete performance by a Tar Heels team that was eager to show that its 31-28 loss Oct. 17 at Florida State was an anomaly and not a trend. They were physical, they were aggressive and they were balanced. This was exactly the type of bounce-back coach Mack Brown wanted to see.
Why the Wolfpack lost
N.C. State’s defense couldn’t stop North Carolina for most of the afternoon. The Tar Heels passed against soft coverage early and ran with impunity (55 carries, 326 yards) throughout the game as the Wolfpack struggled with tackling. State also was unable to run the ball, netting just 34 yards on 19 carries. The Pack passed for 358 yards, but many of those were after UNC had already taken firm control of the game.
Stars
N.C. State — QB Ben Finley 13-of-20 passing, 143 yards, TD, 2 INTs; QB Bailey Hockman 14-of-24 passing, 215 yards, TD, INT, rushing TD; WR Emeka Emezie 4 catches, 84 yards, TD; RB Zonovan Knight 9 carries, 41 yards; S Jakeen Harris 15 tackles.
North Carolina — QB Sam Howell 18-of-29 passing, 252 yards, TD, rushing TD; RB Javonte Williams 19 carries, 160 yards, 3 TDs; RB Michael Carter 17 carries, 106 yards, TD; WR Dyami Brown career-high 7 catches for 105 yards; LB Chazz Surratt 8 tackles, sack, INT; LB Tomon Fox 2 sacks.
Three things we learned
1. North Carolina RB Javonte Williams is a beast. Williams will be a bad memory to fans of Reidsville football after he rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Wallace-Rose Hill’s 35-28 Class 2-A championship game overtime victory against the Rams in 2017. He ran over defenders and teammates alike Saturday, finishing with 160 yards and three touchdowns and was a perfect complement to the speed of teammate Michael Carter. “He’s so powerful and he runs so low to the ground,” said UNC coach Mack Brown. “He has such big strong thighs. When people do try to tackle him, he just punishes them.”
2. Bailey Hockman is N.C. State’s quarterback, at least for now. With starter Devin Leary (broken left fibula) likely out for the rest of the season, coach Dave Doeren went with Hockman at quarterback. But after three possessions that did not produce a first down, Doeren brought in freshman Ben Finley. Doeren said going with the younger brother of former N.C. State QB Ryan Finley on the fourth series was by design. The younger Finley went 13-of-20 for 143 yards with touchdown and two interceptions, although neither was his fault. But Doeren switched back to Hockman late in the third quarter and the junior led two touchdown drives against UNC backups before finishing 14-of-24 for 215 yards with a TD and an INT. Afterward, Doeren said the early struggles were not Hockman’s fault and he was “proud” of the way his starter finished.
3. Devan Boykin gets a start for the Wolfpack. The former Ragsdale do-everything athlete and the son of Tigers coach Johnny Boykin made his first start for N.C. State in place of injured junior Tanner Ingle. A freshman free safety, Boykin struggled with tackling and was replaced in the second half, but that was not unexpected considering he’s less than a year removed from playing high school ball.
What they said
“They were just more physical than us up front, and that’s what kept us from being more productive. … But they weren’t that physical, they were just playing more physical than us.” — Zonovan Knight, N.C. State running back
“It was about the running game and forcing turnovers. That’s what this game is all about.” — Mack Brown, North Carolina coach
“It’s very disappointing. (Tackling) is something we put a lot of time into during the week in practice. We just didn’t get it done.” — Dave Doeren, N.C. State coach
“We know what a ram is to a wolf. We saw that out there on the field today.” — Sam Howell, North Carolina quarterback, on his team’s response to a N.C. State hype video comparing rams to wolves
Records
N.C. State: 4-2 ACC, 4-2 overall.
North Carolina: 4-1 ACC, 4-1 overall.
Up next
N.C. State: Miami, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 (ESPN).
North Carolina: At Virginia, 8 p.m. Oct. 31 (ACC Network).
