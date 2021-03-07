Raina Perez, N.C. State standing tall after claiming ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro

While Perez hit the big one, Cunane struck for 20 and was named the tournament MVP.

“I told the team before the tournament that this is our court now, and we need to defend our title," Cunane said. "It was hard to win it the first time, but it was even harder the second time.”

The game lived up to its billing. The first half was played at a cautious pace, resulting in the kind of game mutual respect produces.

“We did everything we could to keep them off-balance” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. “I thought we did a good job making it difficult for Cunane.”

The Cardinals’ Dana Evans, the ACC player of the year, finished with 15 points on 7-for-21 shooting. She was not pleased with her performance.

“I just couldn’t get into the flow,” she said. “I didn’t play my best ball today.”

In back-to-back plays to end the first half, State’s Jada Boyd took a charge and the Pack defense forced the Cardinals into a shot-clock violation. But still, the Wolfpack took a slim 26-25 lead to the locker room.

But the Pack dug themselves a hole similar to the 10-point deficit they were forced to overcome in the semifinal win over Georgia Tech.