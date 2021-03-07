Raina Perez, N.C. State standing tall after claiming ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro

GREENSBORO – The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game had all the makings of a classic.
The game featured the tournament’s top two seeds – No. 1-seeded Louisville and second-seeded N.C. State. Both are in the top five in the nation, legitimate national championship contenders. Each team had an All-America – Louisville’s Dana Evans and State’s Elissa Cunane. It had the defending tournament champ, State against the regular-season champ. And, there’s even a local hero: Cunane, the 6-5 former Northern Guilford star.
So what would determine the outcome in a matchup like that? How about a 5-4 graduate student out of Goodyear, Ariz., who spent the last two years as a point guard at Cal State Fullerton?
Raina Perez, the former Big West Conference player of the year, hit a shot from the foul line with two seconds left to give the Wolfpack a 58-56 lead and their second straight ACC Championship.
“I was looking to pass,” said Perez, who had missed her previous six shots. “I don’t think I had made a shot in the whole second half. I ended up wide-open so I shot it, and what do you know, it went in.”
Perez ended a tense, back-and-forth game that featured 15 lead changes.
“That’s huge,” Cunane said. “She came to N.C. State to win an ACC Championship, and to win it the way she did, is amazing.”
While Perez hit the big one, Cunane struck for 20 and was named the tournament MVP.
“I told the team before the tournament that this is our court now, and we need to defend our title," Cunane said. "It was hard to win it the first time, but it was even harder the second time.”
The game lived up to its billing. The first half was played at a cautious pace, resulting in the kind of game mutual respect produces.
“We did everything we could to keep them off-balance” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. “I thought we did a good job making it difficult for Cunane.”
The Cardinals’ Dana Evans, the ACC player of the year, finished with 15 points on 7-for-21 shooting. She was not pleased with her performance.
“I just couldn’t get into the flow,” she said. “I didn’t play my best ball today.”
In back-to-back plays to end the first half, State’s Jada Boyd took a charge and the Pack defense forced the Cardinals into a shot-clock violation. But still, the Wolfpack took a slim 26-25 lead to the locker room.
But the Pack dug themselves a hole similar to the 10-point deficit they were forced to overcome in the semifinal win over Georgia Tech.
“I wish they would quit doing that,” State coach Wes Moore said. “I don’t know if my heart can take it.”