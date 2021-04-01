 Skip to main content
Roy Williams by the numbers
BKC ROY WILLIAMS (copy)

North Carolina's Roy Williams cuts down the nets at an NCAA Tournament regional in Syracuse, N.Y., in 2005.

 Jim Hawkins, Journal

Retiring North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams by the numbers:

Overall record

903-264, 33 seasons (.774)

Record at North Carolina

485-163, 18 seasons (.748)

NCAA championships (3)

2005, 2009, 2017, all at UNC

Final Fours (9)

1991, 1993, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017 at UNC

NCAA Tournament record

79-27 (.745)

NCAA Tournament record at UNC

45-13 (.776)

NCAA Elite Eights (13)

1991, 1993, 1996, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 at UNC.

NCAA Sweet Sixteens (19)

1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 at UNC.

Conference regular-season titles (18)

1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019 at UNC.

ACC regular-season record

212-94 (.693)

ACC Tournament titles (3)

2007, 2008, 2016.

ACC Tournament record

29-15 (.659)

Conference tournaments titles (7)

1992, 1997, 1998, 1999 at Kansas; 2007, 2008, 2016 at UNC.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

