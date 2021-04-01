Retiring North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams by the numbers:
Overall record
903-264, 33 seasons (.774)
Record at North Carolina
485-163, 18 seasons (.748)
NCAA championships (3)
2005, 2009, 2017, all at UNC
Final Fours (9)
1991, 1993, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017 at UNC
NCAA Tournament record
79-27 (.745)
NCAA Tournament record at UNC
45-13 (.776)
NCAA Elite Eights (13)
1991, 1993, 1996, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 at UNC.
NCAA Sweet Sixteens (19)
1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 at UNC.
Conference regular-season titles (18)
1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019 at UNC.
ACC regular-season record
212-94 (.693)
ACC Tournament titles (3)
2007, 2008, 2016.
ACC Tournament record
29-15 (.659)
Conference tournaments titles (7)
1992, 1997, 1998, 1999 at Kansas; 2007, 2008, 2016 at UNC.
