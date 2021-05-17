Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State.
Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
"The coaches said they have a need at the point guard position and that I fit what they are trying to do at that position," Moore told 247Sports.com. "They've added some big pieces to their team and that is a big factor to me because I want to win. I want to be in a winning program for a winning coach. They should be a (NCAA) tournament team and be in the top 25."